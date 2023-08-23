Devin McCourty sees this Patriots receiver having ‘big year' in 2023

Bill O'Brien brings a wealth of experience as the new offensive coordinator. Mac Jones looks poised to bounce back in Year 3. But if the New England Patriots want to make real strides on offense, they'll need at least one of their wide receivers to step up.

While the Patriots lack a true No. 1 wideout, they have a trio of veteran pass-catchers -- JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne -- who are capable of making a real impact.

And former Patriots safety Devin McCourty has his eye on one receiver in particular entering the 2023 season.

Patriots Talk: Devin McCourty talks Christian Gonzalez potential; why he sees a BIG year for Kendrick Bourne

"I think when they have their full gamut of receivers, you'll see even more from this offense," McCourty told our Phil Perry in an exclusive interview for the latest Patriots Talk Podcast. "The guy I'm most excited about, Kendrick Bourne -- (I think he) has a heck of a year this year."

McCourty believes versatility is Bourne's biggest asset, and that Bourne's ability to line up at multiple positions and run multiple routes will help him thrive in his third year with the Patriots.

"I think being in that offense, I think he's the most multiple receiver they have: inside, outside, a little bit of vertical, crushes the intermediate (routes), short route guy," McCourty said of Bourne. "I think they're going to be able to use him in a lot of different ways and he's going to have a big year this year."

Bourne is coming off a disappointing campaign in which he caught just 35 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown and appeared to clash with offensive play-caller Matt Patricia. Bourne played just 41.9 percent of New England's offensive snaps in 2022, the lowest percentage of any starting wideout.

But the potential with Bourne is there: He posted career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (800) in his first year with the Patriots in 2021, and his 11.4 yards per target were tied with Ja'Marr Chase for second-most in the NFL behind Deebo Samuel.

Bourne found success that season lining up all over the field for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and there's reason to believe O'Brien can get similarly creative to utilize the 28-year-old as a legitimate weapon in the offense.

"You can tell he knows what he's doing in all areas of the offense -- receiver, lineman, running back," Bourne said of O'Brien earlier this summer. "He knows offense a lot, so it feels good.

" ... He knows how to engage with all of us, I feel like. He knows our traits right now and he knows where to put us, so it's been good."

