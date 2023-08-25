Trending
Patriots Preseason

Christian Gonzalez's ankle looks OK in warmups before Patriots-Titans

Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

By Nick Goss

Christian Gonzalez was forced to leave Wednesday's training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium with an ankle or foot injury, which understandably caused some concern for New England Patriots fans.

The rookie cornerback appears to be OK, though.

He was warming up before Friday night's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and showed no discomfort.

Here are some videos of Gonzalez going through his pregame routine.

Gonzalez has played well in camp and the preseason so far, and he is expected to play a major role for the Patriots this season and likely will be one of the starting cornerbacks for the Week 1 matchup versus the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

New England Patriots

Not many starters are expected to play against the Titans on Friday night, and it would make sense to keep Gonzalez sidelined to make sure he's fully ready to go for the start of the regular season on Sept. 10 in Foxboro.

