Belichick to have special role on ESPN's ‘College Gameday' this weekend

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots play Thursday night in Week 14, so instead of doing some final game-planning Saturday, he'll make a stop at ESPN's College Gameday show.

The Patriots head coach will be the guest picker for the show. There's only one FBS game scheduled this weekend, and it's the famous Army vs. Navy game. This year's matchup will be at Gillette Stadium -- the home of the Patriots -- so it makes sense to have Belichick on the set.

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will be @CollegeGameDay’s guest picker this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7l3GYkIAjx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And, of course, Belichick has a lifelong love for the Naval Academy, so you'd have to assume he'll be picking the Midshipmen to defeat their rivals this weekend.

Belichick's father, Steve, coached football at Navy for more than 30 years. He also served in the United States Navy during World War II.

Belichick has signed and drafted several former Navy players to the Patriots roster since taking over as head coach in 2000. Long snapper Joe Cardona is the lone Naval Academy alum on the current roster.

Kickoff between Navy and Army is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.