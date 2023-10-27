Bill Belichick candidly explains why Kayshon Boutte has been inactive

Rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte earned a spot on the New England Patriots roster after a strong finish to training camp. The sixth-round draft pick had a prominent role in the team's season opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but he's been a healthy scratch ever since.

What gives?

During his Friday press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Boutte's absence and gave a blunt response.

“It’s a very competitive situation,” he said. “I feel like we have a lot of competition at that position. Everybody’s in it. The guys who perform the best play the most, the guys who don’t need to perform better.”

Boutte's lone performance left plenty to be desired. The LSU product was on the field for 55 of a possible 80 snaps and failed to haul in a reception on four targets. He appeared to make a clutch fourth-down grab inside the 10-yard line late in the game but only had one foot inbounds, resulting in a 25-20 defeat.

With Boutte inactive, the Patriots' receiver depth chart has consisted of Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, and Tyquan Thornton. They signed Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

“They’re all competing," Belichick added. "We have a number of players that I think are all — again, it’s very competitive. We’ll see how that goes.”

Boutte is expected to be inactive yet again in Week 8 as the Patriots look to earn their second consecutive upset victory over an AFC East rival. Patriots-Dolphins is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.