49ers reportedly trade Trey Lance to Cowboys, who play Patriots in Week 4

The Trey Lance era in San Francisco is over, and it didn't go as the 49ers had planned.

The 49ers selected Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they gave up a lot of draft capital -- including three first-rounders -- to move up in the order to take the North Dakota State quarterback.

Unfortunately for Lance, injuries have prevented him from getting a real chance to prove himself. When the 49ers revealed earlier this week that Sam Darnold had won the backup job behind starter Brock Purdy, it was clear that Lance's days in San Francisco were numbered.

The 49ers dealt him to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night, per multiple reports. The Cowboys are sending a fourth-round pick to the 49ers.

Compensation update: The #Cowboys are trading a 2024 fourth-round pick to the #49ers for QB Trey Lance, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2023

Lance will now get a chance to learn behind Cowboys starting QB Dak Prescott, who has multiple years left on his contract.

Interesting move in the Cowboys acquiring Trey Lance. Remember, Dak Prescott has a no trade clause & can't be given a franchise/transition tag in 2025. Dak's 2024 salary cap number is $59.455M & Dallas would have to contend with $61.915M in dead money to part ways with him. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) August 25, 2023

The Cowboys will host the New England Patriots in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Prescott will of course start if he's healthy, but it wouldn't be shocking if Lance got a few snaps in situations where he could use his legs to make plays. Lance has an intriguing dual threat skill set and impressive athleticism. The Patriots also have struggled to defend quarterbacks who can escape the pocket, such as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.