Mike Evans agrees to two-year, $52 million deal with Buccaneers

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal with $35 million guaranteed ahead of free agency, agent Deryk Gilmore told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Evans has been with the Bucs since they drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2014. He has been a model of consistency ever since, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons.

He spent three seasons catching passes from Tom Brady and earned a Super Bowl title with the quarterback in the 2020 season. The Bucs turned to Baker Mayfield at quarterback after Brady's retirement following the 2022 campaign, but Evans and the Bucs stayed afloat. Evans played all 17 games in 2023 and tied Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill for a league-leading 13 receiving touchdowns.

Re-signing Evans is one major check on the Bucs' offseason to-do list. Next could be Mayfield, who is set to become a free agent after posting career highs in passing yards (4,044) and passing touchdowns (28) and helping the team reach the divisional round last season.

With Evans staying put, there is one fewer name on the list of free agent wide receivers. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, putting him under contract for 2024 but not closing the door on a possible move out of Cincinnati. Michael Pittman Jr., Calvin Ridley and Marquise Brown are also among the top wideouts in this free agency class.