When a player gets drafted to the NFL, everything changes.

There are different teammates, new cities and a fresh group of coaches... most of the time.

With Jim Harbaugh moving from Michigan to the Los Angeles Chargers, members of the Wolverines' title-winning team have the unique opportunity to play for their college coach.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson, a projected Day 2 draft pick, would relish the chance to remain with Harbaugh and play in Hollywood with star quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I would absolutely love to go there," Wilson told NBCU Local while promoting Six Star Pro Nutrition's new Kellogg’s Froot Loops-flavored protein shake. "They have a beautiful place that they live in. They have a great quarterback. They have a great head coach that I’m comfortable and familiar with. I feel like the transition there would be very easy for me, where he’s going to run their facility kind of the same way he ran Michigan. I feel like I’d fit right in.”

Wilson was Michigan's leading receiver last season in every category, totaling 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. The senior from Hawaii stood out statistically on a team that relied heavily on the run thanks to his separation ability.

The Chargers are thin on receivers after a turbulent offseason saw them trade star wideout Keenan Allen and release longtime contributor Mike Williams. The top pass-catchers currently on the roster include Joshua Palmer (581 yards last season) and Quentin Johnston (431 yards last season) -- so it's abundantly clear that they have to add to the position group in next week's draft.

While Wilson's skillset would be valuable for any NFL team, he made it clear that he has no preference on where he ends up -- despite his affinity for Harbaugh, Herbert and the City of Angels.

“People have their opinions on certain teams, but every visit I went on I’ve actually enjoyed it," Wilson said. "I’ve actually had a good time and learned a lot. I don’t really see myself being unhappy with whatever team I go to.”

When Wilson arrives at his NFL destination, he has one goal in mind -- and it's not all about numbers or awards. For the 5-foot-11 Maui native, it's all about helping his new team win.

“Every team asks me what my goals are," Wilson explained. "I’m a big goals guy – I would love to have 1,000 yards, I’d love to be Rookie of the Year. But for me, my biggest goal is to be able to step into a team, become a starter and be the reason why this team is winning games. We’re winning games because Roman Wilson had this performance, he made this play, something like that would be incredible. Like how (Texans receiver) Tank Dell stepped in (last season) and helped Houston win, I want to fit into that role.”

Wilson will find out where he'll play next week, with the 2024 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday, April 25. The second and third rounds will be held the next day on April 26, when Wilson is likely to be selected.