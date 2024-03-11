Josh Jacobs leaving Raiders for Packers in free agency, report says

Josh Jacobs reportedly is departing Las Vegas.

The former star Raiders running back is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers in NFL free agency, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

The terms of the contract were not immediately known.

Jacobs, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, has spent his entire five-year career with the Raiders after being drafted 24th overall by the franchise in 2019.

It initially seemed like Jacobs would be forming a 1-2 punch in Green Bay's backfield with one-time Pro Bowler Aaron Jones. But the Packers ultimately decided to release Jones after talks over a new contract broke down, Rapoport reported.

AJ Dillon, who served as Jones' backup in recent seasons, is also a free agent.

Jacobs, 26, is coming off a down 2023 campaign where he tallied 805 rushing yards, six touchdowns and a yards per carry average of 3.5, all of which were career lows, across 13 games. He added 296 receiving yards on 37 receptions.

Jacobs boasts a career yards per carry average of 4.2, having gone above 1,000 yards rushing in three of his five seasons. His best showing came in 2022 when he captured the NFL rushing title with 1,653 yards on a career-best 4.9 yards per carry. He also tied a career high in rushing touchdowns with 12 and racked up a career-best 400 receiving yards in 2022.

Jacobs was one of several big-name running backs to reportedly find a new home in the opening hours of free agency, joining Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), Tony Pollard (Houston Texans) and D'Andre Swift (Chicago Bears).