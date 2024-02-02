Jim Harbaugh makes bold J.J. McCarthy-NFL draft prediction

USC's Caleb Williams is expected by many to be the first quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But Jim Harbaugh isn't part of that consensus.

The new Los Angeles Chargers head coach appeared on FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Friday and made a bold draft prediction involving the signal-caller he coached at the University of Michigan.

"Don't be surprised if/when (J.J. McCarthy) is the No. 1 quarterback off the board. That's my prediction right now," Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh on J.J. McCarthy:



"Don't be surprised if and when he's the number one QB off the board. That's my prediction right now." pic.twitter.com/58kGRBEt7W — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 2, 2024

Harbaugh and McCarthy spent three seasons together at Michigan. They recently combined to win a national championship as the Wolverines went a perfect 15-0 in the 2023 campaign.

After a strong showing as Michigan's starter in 2022, McCarthy took a step forward this past season. The junior increased his completion percentage from 64.6 to 72.3 while throwing for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 202 yards and three scores.

While McCarthy has first-round potential, it would be pretty stunning if he went ahead of other quarterback prospects like Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels. In fact, some draft experts see Williams, Maye and Daniels going to the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, respectively, with the first three picks.

Although, there is a lot of time for McCarthy to improve his stock between now and April 25 when the draft kicks off.

Here are five things to know about University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.