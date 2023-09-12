Former NFL WR Mike Williams dies at age 36

TAMPA, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Mike Williams #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates in the end zone in the first quarter after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Tampa, Florida.

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died Tuesday morning at the age of 36 following a construction site accident last week that left him partially paralyzed, his agent confirmed.

Williams was in intensive care at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Fla.

Tierney Lyle, the mother of Williams' 8-year-old daughter, said doctors took him off a ventilator on Thursday, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Williams' parents, a steel beam had fallen on his head that caused swelling on his brain and a ruptured spinal cord. His right arm became paralyzed as well as from the waist down.

Williams came up through Syracuse, where he played for two years before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Florida before being traded to his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, in 2014. He played one season with the Bills and later joined the Kansas City Chiefs for a brief period to finish out his NFL career.

For his career, he had 223 receptions, 3,089 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns across five seasons.