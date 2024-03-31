Dallas police seeking Chiefs WR Rashee Rice in connection with major accident, report says

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs prepares for a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Police in Dallas are searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice over an investigation of a major accident that took place on Saturday evening, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News.

The outlet reported that a vehicle, which is believed to be registered or leased to Rice, was involved in a crash around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told The Dallas Morning News that the preliminary investigation determined a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane and both lost control of their vehicles. Two drivers were treated at the crash site for minor injures and two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while police are still working to identify the suspects.

Rice's alleged involvement in the crash is unclear, but the police call sheet obtained by The Dallas Morning News listed him as the suspected driver of the Corvette.

Rice, a second-round pick by the Chiefs last year, had a standout rookie season as Patrick Mahomes' leading receiver behind Travis Kelce. He had 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns before setting an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason receptions during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.

The 23-year-old Rice grew up in North Richland Hills, Texas, and attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in University Park, a suburb of Dallas.