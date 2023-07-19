Dak Prescott's viral interception comment was misquoted, Cowboys say

Dak Prescott's interceptions are a topic of discussion before training camp even gets underway.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was recently quoted as saying "I won’t have 10 interceptions this year.” The comment, which was published in a Fort Worth Star-Telegram story, unsurprisingly blew up on social media, with the interception-prone Prescott being roasted for his declaration.

But, according to the team, Prescott never actually made that declaration.

A story posted on the Cowboys' team website Tuesday said Prescott was misquoted. Per the team, Prescott said he wouldn't have any tipped interceptions -- ones that deflect off of Cowboys wide receivers and into the arms of the opposition -- in 2023.

"Do I blame those receivers? No. Mike [McCarthy] does an amazing job [with the receivers]. They know where the hell to be, why to be and when they're getting looked at," Prescott said, via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. "That's going to be a big jump, I think. We won't have those tipped interceptions this year."

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram issued a correction on its story on Wednesday, acknowledging that Prescott did indeed say "tipped."

Regardless, keeping all types of interceptions down in 2023 would be huge for Prescott. The two-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in picks last season with 15 despite missing five games. He's thrown 10 or more interceptions in four of the six seasons he's played at least 12 games.