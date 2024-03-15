Cowboys' Dak Prescott and girlfriend share first photos of newborn baby girl

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is a dad! He and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, are sharing the first photos of their newborn baby girl.

The couple announced earlier this month that they welcomed baby MJ on Feb. 29, during a Children's Cancer Fund gala.

“MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours!” the couple captioned the post.

“I’m excited about the challenges,” Prescott said. “I’m blessed though, I’m super blessed to have that responsibility.”

A big congratulations to Prescott and Ramos on the new edition to their family!