Bears, Vikings, Jaguars will host London games in 2024, Panthers to play in Germany

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will both host a game in London next season and the Carolina Panthers will play in Germany as part of the NFL's international swing, the league said Thursday.

The two NFC North rivals will host a game each at Premier League team Tottenham's stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars return to London for one game at Wembley, the NFL said in a statement.

The Panthers will host a game in Munich as the NFL returns to Germany for a third straight year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Their opponents and the dates of the games will be announced at a later date.

The Jaguars have been regular visitors to London since 2013 and played two games in the British capital in consecutive weeks in 2023. The Vikings last came to London in 2022 as the away team, beating the New Orleans Saints. The Bears' last trip to Britain was a loss to the Oakland Raiders in 2019, also as the away team.

The Panthers will play at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, which also hosted the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany in 2022. The league staged two games in Frankfurt this season.

The NFL is also set to stage its first regular-season game in South America next season in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The host team for that game has yet to be announced.

Former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty talks about what the atmosphere is like when the NFL takes the game overseas.