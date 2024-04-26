One round down, six more to go.
The 2024 NFL Draft got off to a record-setting start on Thursday with six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks and 23 offensive players taken in the first round all together. The action is just beginning, though, and the clock will resume Friday night.
The second night of the three-day event will feature Rounds 2 and 3 with 68 picks in all. When does the action start, which team will make the next selection and which top players are still on the board?
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Here is everything to know for Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft:
What time is 2024 NFL Draft Day 2?
The second night of the 2024 NFL Draft will begin in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.
What rounds are on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft?
After Round 1 on Day 1, Friday’s Day 2 will include Rounds 2 and 3.
The action will conclude on Saturday with Rounds 4-7.
How to watch Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Viewers can stream the draft live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Which team has the first pick of the second round?
The Buffalo Bills are up next after making a couple of trades on Thursday.
Buffalo moved back from No. 28 to No. 32 in a swap with the Kansas City Chiefs. It moved back once again, dropping one spot from the final pick in Round 1 (No. 32) to the first pick in Round 2 (No. 33) in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
After the Bills, the New England Patriots (No. 34), Arizona Cardinals (No. 35) and Washington Commanders (No. 36) are next in the draft order.
Best players available
There are a number of impact defensive players, enticing wide receivers and intriguing tackles that could go early in Round 2.
Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper are among the best defensive players remaining. On the other side, Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and Florida State’s Keon Coleman are some of the best options for teams seeking pass catchers.
Day 2 NFL draft order
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)
40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)
41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
42. Houston Texans (from MIN)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (from SEA)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)
72. New York Jets
73. Dallas Cowboys (from MIN via DET)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from PHI)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Buffalo Bills (from KC)
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI; compensatory pick)
99. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory pick)
100. Washington Commanders (from SF; special compensatory pick)