Caitlin Clark is getting ready to step onto a WNBA court for the first time.

Less than a month after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark will suit up with her new Indiana Fever teammates in the preseason. College basketball's all-time leading scorer will have two tune-up games before she makes her official pro debut in the regular season.

Before Clark suits up for the first time, here's what you need to know for the WNBA preseason.

When will Caitlin Clark make her WNBA preseason debut?

Clark and the Indiana Fever will visit the Dallas Wings for their preseason opener on Friday, May 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason debut

Viewers can watch Fever-Wings on WNBA League Pass, which has a free preview for the game.

Caitlin Clark's next game

Following Friday's preseason opener, Clark will play in front of her new home crowd for the first time for the Fever's second and final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 10. That game will also stream on WNBA League Pass.

After that, Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut when the Fever visit the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14. The matchup will air on ESPN2.

2024 WNBA preseason schedule

Here's the full 2024 WNBA preseason schedule:

Friday, May 3

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings: 8 p.m. ET (WNBA League Pass)

Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday May 4

Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream: 1 p.m. ET

Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks: 9:30 p.m. ET (WNBA League Pass)

Tuesday, May 7

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: 8 p.m. ET

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm: 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 8

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics: 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, May 9

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10

Atlanta Fever vs. Indiana Fever: 7 p.m. ET (WNBA League Pass)

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: 10 p.m. ET (WNBA League Pass)

Saturday, May 11

Puerto Rico National Team vs. Las Vegas Aces: 1 p.m. ET

When does the 2024 WNBA regular season start?

The 2024 WNBA regular season will begin with four games on Tuesday, May 14, including Fever-Sun.