Here's a list of every pick from the 2024 WNBA Draft

The 2024 WNBA Draft is in the books.

A total of 36 players heard their names called in Monday night's three-round draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, and the event began in expected fashion.

The Indiana Fever kicked things off by selecting Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick.

It marked the second straight year Indiana held the top overall selection after taking Aliyah Boston, who went on to the win WNBA Rookie of the Year, in 2023.

Clark now teams up with Boston on the Fever following a legendary college career where she took the Hawkeyes to consecutive NCAA championship games and set all kinds of records, most notably the all-time Division I scoring record among both men and women. And while Clark was certainly the crown jewel of this year's class, there were several other big names drafted shortly after her.

Stanford's Cameron Brink went from Northern California to Southern California as the Los Angeles Sparks took the three-time All-American forward second overall. The Sparks then added another highly touted prospect at No. 4 with the selection of standout Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson.

The Chicago Sky also had a pair of early picks and they used them to bolster the frontcourt. Chicago first took South Carolina's All-American center Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 before adding LSU's three-time All-American forward Angel Reese at No. 7. Cardoso and Reese combined to win the last two NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player awards.

The Dallas Wings, meanwhile, took Ohio State's All-American guard Jacy Sheldon fifth and the Washington Mystics selected UConn's All-American forward Aaliyah Edwards sixth. Utah's two-time All-American forward Alissa Pili went eighth to the Minnesota Lynx.

The top 10 was rounded out by a pair of French prospects. Dallas used its second first-rounder on guard Carla Leite at No. 9 and the Connecticut Sun took guard Leila Lacan at No. 10.

Here's a full look at each selection made in the draft:

First round

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

3. Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson, F, Tennessee

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon, G, Ohio State

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn

7. Chicago Sky: Angel Reese, F, LSU

8. Minnesota Lynx: Alissa Pili, F, Utah

9. Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, G, France

10. Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan, G, France

11. New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, F, Ole Miss

12. Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Australia

Second round

13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell, G, Gonzaga

14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, G, UConn

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, G, Ohio State

16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair, G, Syracuse

17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez, F, Arizona

18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin, G, Iowa

19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson, C, Kansas

20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, G, Australia

21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong, G, Gonzaga

22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, G, Arizona

23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, G, Mississippi State

24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

Third round

25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne, G, UCLA

26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes, F, Indiana

27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa, G, Florida

28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes, F, USC

29. Phoenix Mercury: Jaz Shelley, G, Nebraska

30. Washington Mystics: Nastja Claessens, G, Belgium

31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson, G, Louisville

32. Atlanta Dream: Matilde Villa, G, Italy

33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu, G, Penn State

34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu, G, Columbia

35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis, F, USC

36. Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson, C, Jackson State