Shooting at Chicago White Sox game leaves 2 women injured, police say

Investigators in Chicago are working to piece together what led to a shooting that left two people injured Friday night during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field, just before a '90s-themed concert was scheduled to take place.

A police source tells NBC5 Chicago the shooting occurred inside the park at around 8:45 p.m.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

“Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game,” the police said in its statement. “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.”

Following the shooting, the concert was canceled due to "technical difficulties."

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled," the message read. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card."

Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform after the game for those in attendance. Fans with on-field passes will be refunded.

“While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” the team said in its statement.

There is currently no further information available. Check back for updates on this developing story.

An earlier version of this story noted that Chicago police would provide an update on the shooting incident Friday evening. Police later confirmed there would not be a media update. More information is expected to become available Saturday.