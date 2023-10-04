NBC Sports Boston announces Celtics preseason coverage and talent lineup for 2023-24 season

The NBA season is back and NBC Sports Boston will bring viewers the most robust local coverage of the Boston Celtics, including a first look at the 2023-24 team during their five upcoming preseason games. NBC Sports Boston’s preseason Celtics coverage tips off with Celtics Pregame Live on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup at the TD Garden at 6 p.m. Following is the complete schedule of Celtics preseason games on NBC Sports Boston:

Boston Celtics 2023 Preseason Schedule – All on NBC Sports Boston

Oct. 8 – Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia at 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Boston Celtics @ New York at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 – Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Boston Celtics vs. New York at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Boston Celtics @ Charlotte at 7 p.m.

NBC Sports Boston’s preseason and regular season Celtics coverage will once again be headlined by an expert on-air talent line-up including Mike Gorman, Brian Scalabrine, Abby Chin, Amina Smith, Chris Forsberg, Eddie House, and newcomer Drew Carter. A rotating roster of special guests, including former Celtic Kendrick Perkins and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix will also be featured on NBC Sports Boston throughout the season.

NBC Sports Boston’s Amina Smith and former NBA Celtics Guard Eddie House will co-host Celtics Pregame Live presented by TD Bank and Celtics Postgame Live presented by your New England Ford Dealers on every game night. NBC Sports Boston Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg will also contribute to both shows which provide a blend of news, analysis, commentary and interviews before and after every game.

NBC Sports Boston’s live-game coverage will once again be led by play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman -- who is entering his 43rd and final season in this role -- and analyst Brian Scalabrine, who spent five of his 11 NBA playing seasons with the Celtics and is entering his ninth full-time season with NBC Sports Boston. NBC Sports Boston Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin will also return and be on-site for every game. NBC Sports Boston will also welcome Drew Carter to the broadcast team this season as a play-by-play commentator for all Celtics preseason and regular season road games. Carter, a native of Minnesota with roots in Boston, has spent the last several years calling games for ESPN across a variety of sports.

The 2023-24 NBA season will mark Mike Gorman’s last after 43 years of calling Boston Celtics games. He will tip off his “Farewell Season” with the Celtics regular season opener at Madison Square Garden as the Celtics take on the New York Knicks. He will be honored throughout the season by NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics and fans, including lead-up specials and content surrounding the season opener; a series of on-air and in-arena vignettes during home games; surprise guests in the booth throughout the season; and an in-arena “Mike Gorman Night” at a Celtics home game in April, celebrating all of his accomplishments. NBC Sports Boston will also feature on-air promos and social media content honoring Mike and his legacy all season long.

“Mike truly has made an incredible impact as the voice of the Boston Celtics during his amazing 43 year broadcast career covering the team,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the Boston Owned Properties and Regional Sports Networks of NBCUniversal. “We look forward to a season of celebrating and honoring Mike and making his ‘farewell’ as memorable as his career has been. He will certainly be missed but he will always be a part of the NBC Sports Boston and Celtics family.”

Gorman holds the longest tenure as a play-by-play voice for a Boston professional sports franchise. Following Gorman’s final farewell season, Carter will join NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics broadcast team full-time for the 2024-25 season.

“Mike’s contributions over 43 Hall-of-Fame seasons will be unmatched and we are excited to give fans multiple opportunities to see some of the best moments from his storied career,” said Kevin Miller, vice president of content for NBC Sports Boston. “We’re also thrilled to add Drew to the NBC Sports Boston family and our Celtics coverage. Drew is one of the industry’s rising play-by-play voices and has had the opportunity to call numerous sports across multiple platforms. He has a great understanding of the role he’s stepping into and we’re excited for Celtics fans to get know him.”

“Mike has been such an important part of what makes the Celtics so special to our fans. His presence will be missed, but he will always have a place in the heart of Celtics fans” Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham said. “We’re also very excited to welcome Drew Carter to the Celtics broadcasts. Drew is talented, energetic, and well prepared for the opportunity. We very much look forward to seeing him connect with Celtics fans over the course of the season.”

A full overview of NBC Sports Boston’s regular season schedule and multi-platform coverage will be released prior to opening day.

Mike Gorman talks about what it means to be a recipient of the Curt Gowdy award, after he grew up listening to him broadcast Red Sox games