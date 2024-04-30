Here's how to get tickets to Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Former New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, runs on to the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening to welcome fans as the Patriots announce they will induct him into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June.

The New England Patriots released details Tuesday on how fans can get tickets to Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this June.

The team said tickets will be available for public purchase for $100 through Ticketmaster starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. They did not say exactly how many tickets are being made available to the general public.

The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, inside Gillette Stadium, beginning at 7 p.m. NBC's Mike Tirico will host the event, which will feature many former teammates and special guests.

Patriots season-ticket holders were reportedly sent information about how to obtain tickets earlier this month. They were given a preferred rate of $36.

ESPN's Mike Reiss said in his Sunday notes column last month that the event could be similar to "Larry Bird Night" at the Boston Garden in 1993. That event featured many of Bird's former teammates, as well as friend and longtime on-court nemesis Magic Johnson.

Team executives chose the 12th day of the sixth month as two of the numbers most often associated with Brady’s Patriots career; his six Super Bowl championships and his uniform number, 12. Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft waived the usual four-year waiting period for Brady typically required before inducting players into the Patriots Hall of Fame.