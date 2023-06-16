2023 U.S. Open hole-in-one tracker

Hole 15 at Los Angeles Country Club has turned into an ace paradise.
With day two of the 2023 U.S. Open underway, three players have already struck hole-in-ones at the prestigious tournament.
There is still a lot of action left in store before a champion is crowned on Sunday -- with hopefully many more impressive aces on the horizon.
Here's a list of players who have drilled hole-in-ones so far at the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open:
3. Matthew Fitzpatrick scored the tournament's third ace on hole 15 on Friday, becoming the first defending U.S. Open champion to record a hole-in-one. It was also the first ace of his PGA Tour career.
2. Sam Burns scored the tournament's second ace on Friday at No. 15 with a beautiful backspinning shot.
1. Just a few hours into the U.S. Open, France's Matthieu Pavon nailed a hole-in-one on No. 15 during the opening round on Thursday, hitting the ball about 15 feet beyond the pin before it rolled back and in.