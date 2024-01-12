Washington's Kalen DeBoer negotiating deal with Alabama to replace Nick Saban, per report

Kalen DeBoer reportedly is getting ready to replace a college football legend.

The Washington head coach is negotiating a contract with Alabama to fill the vacancy left behind by Nick Saban, ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low reported on Friday.

DeBoer, 49, led Washington to its first College Football Playoff berth this season and got the team into the CFP National Championship, where it lost to Michigan.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Washington made a pitch to keep DeBoer and offered him a contract that would more than double his current $4.2 million salary. DeBoer would owe Washington $12 million as part of a buyout in a contract extension he signed with the university in November.

DeBoer was named Washington's head coach in November 2021 and lost just three games during his tenure. The Huskies went 11-2 in 2022 before going 14-1, making the College Football Playoff and winning the Sugar Bowl in his second season.

Prior to his time at Washington, DeBoer coached at the University of Sioux Falls, was an offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Indiana and then was head coach at Fresno State in 2020 and 2021.

Oregon's Dan Lanning, Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Florida State's Mike Norvell were among Alabama's targets, but each withdrew themselves from the search to stay with their current schools.

Alabama went 12-2 in 2023 and lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, which turned out to be Saban's final game. Now, with the six-time national champion gone, the Crimson Tide will turn to a new chapter.

