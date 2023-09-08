How to watch No. 7 Penn State vs. Delaware on Peacock this weekend

The Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing to take on a regional rival at Beaver Stadium for the second weekend in a row.

During last week's victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Nittany Lions won 38-15 as rising star quarterback Drew Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdown passes, earning him a Manning Award Star of the Week.

With the victory, the Nittany Lions maintained their ranking No. 7 in the weekly AP poll, which was their highest preseason ranking since 2020 when they were slotted in the same spot.

Now, the Nittany Lions will take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, who come to Happy Valley after defeating conference rival Stony Brook last week by a score of 37-13.

Here's what to know to watch as Penn State prepares for Delaware.

When is the Penn State vs. Delaware game?

The Nittany Lions will face the Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, Sept. 9.

What time is the Penn State vs. Delaware game?

Kickoff at Beaver Stadium is at 12 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Penn State vs. Delaware game on?

The Nittany Lions and Fightin' Blue Hens will have their game exclusively streamed on Peacock and will not be televised live on cable.

How can I watch Penn State vs. Delaware?

The game can be streamed on Peacock, which is available on most devices.

