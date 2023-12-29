How to watch Alabama-Michigan and Texas-Washington in the College Football Playoff

The top four teams in college football will ring in the new year by battling for spots in the national championship game.

The final four-team College Football Playoff kicks off with a pair of semifinal showdowns on New Year's Day.

First, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a win over a previously unbeaten team in the SEC title game, defeating the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, and Nick Saban's squad now has to go through another undefeated foe to reach its seventh CFP title game in nine years. Not only are the Wolverines a perfect 13-0, they've beaten opponents by an average of roughly 27 points.

After Alabama-Michigan, the action will shift over to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans where the No. 2 Washington Huskies will meet the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns are making their CFP debut and, like Alabama, are pitted up against an unbeaten opponent. Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies have endured some close calls this season, but they've found a way to win each time.

So, which two teams will punch a ticket to Houston, Texas, for the national title game? Here's how to watch the CFP semifinals.

When is the Alabama vs. Michigan college football game?

Alabama-Michigan takes place on Monday, Jan. 1.

What time does the Alabama vs. Michigan college football game start?

Kickoff from Pasadena, Calif., is set for 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Alabama vs. Michigan college football game on?

ESPN will air the Rose Bowl.

How to stream the Alabama vs. Michigan college football game live online

The contest will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

The 2023 College Football Playoff will feature Michigan, Alabama, Washington and Texas and will be the final year with a four-team format. Here is how the CFP works and what’s ahead for the 2024 season.

When is the Texas vs. Washington college football game?

The Longhorns and Huskies will square off on New Year's Day.

What time does the Texas vs. Washington college football game start?

Kickoff from New Orleans is set for 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Texas vs. Washington college football game on?

ESPN will air the Sugar Bowl.

How to stream the Texas vs. Washington college football game live online

The game will be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is the college football national championship game?

The winners of Alabama-Michigan and Texas-Washington will meet in the national title game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8.