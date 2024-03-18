While the men's and women's March Madness brackets are set, not every team knows its first-round opponent just yet.

That's because there are still seeds in each bracket to be decided through the First Four.

The First Four features eight teams hoping to earn their way into the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The men's First Four begins on Tuesday with the women's First Four starting on Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From the history of the First Four to this year's schedule and more, here's what to know about the opening games of March Madness:

Why is there a First Four in March Madness?

When the Mountain West received an automatic bid to the men's Big Dance for the first time in 2001, the number of teams in the tournament went from 64 to 65. That led to the two lowest-ranked teams in the field going head-to-head for a spot in the Round of 64.

The First Four was then created when the men's field expanded from 65 to 68 teams in 2011. It was added to the women's tournament starting in 2022.

Is the First Four part of March Madness?

Yes, the First Four marks the official beginning of March Madness.

How are the First Four teams selected?

The NCAA Tournament selection committee first ranks every team in the field from No. 1 to No. 68. Then, the four lowest-ranked teams to earn an automatic bid and the four lowest-ranked teams to receive an at-large bid are placed in the First Four.

In the First Four, automatic qualifiers face automatic qualifiers and at-large teams face at-large teams.

Has a First Four team ever won the NCAA Tournament?

No, but a couple have come close on the men's side. VCU (2011) and UCLA (2021) made runs from the First Four to the Final Four, which is the furthest a First Four team has ever gone in either tournament. Meanwhile, La Salle (2013), Tennessee (2014) and Syracuse (2018) reached the Sweet 16 after starting in the First Four.

Last year, Mississippi State became the first women's First Four team to advance to the second round.

When do the First Four games start?

The men's First Four runs from Tuesday to Wednesday, while the women's First Four takes place from Wednesday to Thursday.

Where is the First Four played?

In the women's tournament, the top 16 seeds host first- and second-round games, with some playing host to First Four contests as well. This year, the First Four sites are Blacksburg, Virginia (Virginia Tech), Columbia, South Carolina (University of South Carolina), Iowa City, Iowa (University of Iowa) and Storrs, Connecticut (UConn).

All men's First Four games are held at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Men's First Four schedule and game times

Here is the men's First Four schedule:

Tuesday

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 16 Wagner, 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Wednesday

No. 16 Grambling State vs. No. 16 Montana State, 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State, 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Women's First Four schedule and game times

And here is the women's slate:

Wednesday

No. 16 Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Presbyterian, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU (Columbia, South Carolina)

No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Columbia, 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU (Blacksburg, Virginia)

Thursday

No. 11 Auburn vs. No. 11 Arizona, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (Storrs, Connecticut)

No. 16 Holy Cross vs. No. 16 UT Martin, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (Iowa City, Iowa)

Caitlin Clark is a no-brainer when looking at top WNBA Draft prospects in March Madness, but who else should you watch for? Drew Dinsick, host of the “Bet the EDGE” podcast, weighs in.

What TV channel are First Four games on?

All men's First Four games will air on truTV. The women's First Four contests will air on ESPNU Wednesday and ESPN2 Thursday.

How to stream First Four games live online

The men's games will be available to stream through March Madness Live and Max. You can stream the women's games on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who will the First Four teams play next?

Caitlin Clark's No. 1 Hawkeyes and Zach Edey's No. 1 Boilermakers are among the teams awaiting the Final Four participants. Here's a full look:

Men's

No 10. Colorado State/No. 10 Virginia: Vs. No. 7 Texas in Midwest

Vs. No. 7 Texas in Midwest No. 10 Colorado/No. 10 Boise State: Vs. No. 7 Florida in South

Vs. No. 7 Florida in South No. 16 Howard/No. 16 Wagner: Vs. No. 1 UNC

Vs. No. 1 UNC No. 16 Grambling State/No. 16 Montana State: Vs. No. 1 Purdue in Midwest

Women's

No. 11 Auburn/No. 11 Arizona: Vs. No. 6 Syracuse in Portland 3

Vs. No. 6 Syracuse in Portland 3 No. 12 Vanderbilt/No. 12 Columbia: Vs. No. 5 Baylor in Portland 3

Vs. No. 5 Baylor in Portland 3 No. 16 Sacred Heart/No. 16 Presbyterian: Vs. No. 1 South Carolina in Albany 1

Vs. No. 1 South Carolina in Albany 1 No. 16 Holy Cross/No. 16 UT Martin: Vs. No. 1 Iowa in Albany 2

Basketball analyst and Duke alum Jay Williams tells us who his top 3 players to watch during this year's March Madness.