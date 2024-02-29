Caitlin Clark to enter 2024 WNBA Draft, forgoing last year of eligibility at Iowa

Caitlin Clark is entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Iowa women’s basketball star announced on Thursday that she has chosen to forgo her final year of collegiate eligibility to start her professional career.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," Clark wrote on Instagram. "I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft."

Clark, 22, is a senior, however, she earned a fifth year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids," Clark added.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.

Earlier this month, Clark set the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record with 3,527 career points. With one more game left for Iowa's regular season, Clark is just 18 points away from securing the men's NCAA scoring record, as well, surpassing basketball legend Pete Maravich.

The Big Ten Tournament is set to commence on March 6 with March Madness soon after.

