Big Ten men's basketball is back. Here's everything you need to know

Big Ten basketball is back!

Coming off a 2022-23 season where eight Big Ten teams played in the NCAA Tournament, this season is looking like another one full of conference teams competing for the championship trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023-24 Big Ten men's basketball season:

What schools are in the Big Ten?

These are the 14 schools that currently make up the Big Ten:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

When will USC and UCLA join the Big Ten?

Powerhouse programs USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, ahead of the start of the next basketball season.

Will Oregon and Washington also be joining the Big Ten?

Yes. The University of Oregon and the University of Washington will also be joining the Big Ten in 2024.

Who are the defending Big Ten champions?

Purdue took the Big Ten crown last season by having both the best regular season record and winning the conference tournament.

Indiana and Northwestern came in behind the Owls in the conference's regular season standings, and Penn State lost to Purdue in the conference championship game 67-65.

What are the Big Ten basketball preseason rankings?

The AP poll going into the season has Purdue ranked at No. 3 and Michigan State jumping up to No. 4 thanks to a top freshman class and Illinois coming in at No. 25.

Teams that also received votes but did not make it into the AP's top 25 are Wisconsin, Maryland and Indiana.

According to KenPom, Purdue comes into the season ranked No. 1. Here are how the other 13 teams stand:

Michigan State (13)

Illinois (19)

Wisconsin (20)

Maryland (22)

Ohio State (35)

Northwestern (40)

Michigan (44)

Indiana (49)

Iowa (50)

Nebraska (58)

Rutgers (59)

Penn State (85)

Minnesota (112)

Who are the best basketball players in the Big Ten for the 2023-24 season?

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The reigning AP National Player of the Year has returned to try to improve off his historic 2022-23 junior season with the Boilermakers. Last year, the 7-foot-4 Toronto native averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, up from averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks during the 2021-22 season. It's hard to imagine Edey being even better than last year, but it's entirely plausible.

Tyson Walker, G, Michigan State

The 6-foot-1 guard is returning for his fifth season for the Spartans and is coming off a season where he averaged 14.8 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from 3. Walker, who made the Second Team All-Big Ten last season, will bring talent and experience to the young Spartans squad.

Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

The fifth-year shooting guard takes the court again for the Fighting Illini. Shannon averaged 17.2 points per game last year during his first year with Illinois after transferring from Texas Tech, has already been voted in as a unanimous member of the Preseason All-Big Ten Team and is on the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List.

Jahmir Young, G, Maryland

Another fifth-year guard, Young averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game during his first year as a transfer with the Terrapins. He also landed on the Second Team All-Big Ten while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.1% from 3. Young will play a big role in Maryland's quest to become a major competitor in Big Ten basketball this season.

Boo Buie, G, Northwestern

Northwestern's leader on the court is coming off a 2022-23 season where he placed on the First Team All-Big Ten, where he averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. The Wildcats may not be favored to lead the Big Ten this year, but if they outperform expectations, it will be in part because of Buie's elite play.

Clifford Omoruyi, C, Rutgers

In what may be a down year for the Scarlet Knights, New Jerseyans will still get to see some top talent in Piscataway. Omoruyi made the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and the Second Team All-Big Ten last season, with averages of 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. "Big Cliff" also led the NCAA regular season in dunks last year, so, win or lose, Omoruyi is sure to put on a show.

Who are the top freshmen college basketball players in the Big Ten?

There are eight incoming Big Ten freshman ranked in the top 50 national recruits, according to ESPN.com, with three of them taking the court for Michigan State.

Here are the eight players:

Mackenzie Mgbako, PF, Indiana , 5-star recruit, No. 9 overall

, 5-star recruit, No. 9 overall Xavier Booker, C, Michigan State , 5-star recruit, No. 16 overall

, 5-star recruit, No. 16 overall Coen Carr, SF, Michigan State , 4-star recruit, No. 25 overall

, 4-star recruit, No. 25 overall Jeremy Fears, PG, Michigan State , 4-star recruit, No. 27 overall

, 4-star recruit, No. 27 overall Scotty Middleton, SF, Ohio State , 4-star recruit, No. 35 overall

, 4-star recruit, No. 35 overall DeShawn Harris-Smith, SF, Maryland , 4-star recruit, No. 43 overall

, 4-star recruit, No. 43 overall Taison Chatman, PG, Ohio State , 4-star recruit, No. 48 overall

, 4-star recruit, No. 48 overall Gavin Griffiths, SF, Rutgers, 4-star recruit, No. 50 overall

What is the Big Ten basketball schedule?

The regular season kicks off on Monday, Nov. 6, with 10 of the Big Ten's programs playing their first game against non-conference opponents.

The first conference games will be on Dec. 1, when Maryland takes on Indiana and Purdue takes on Northwestern.

The full Big Ten men's basketball schedule can be found here.

When is the 2024 Big Ten Basketball Tournament?

The Big Ten Tournament for the 2023-24 men's basketball season will take place from Wednesday, March 13, to Sunday, March 17, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.