Tracking every pick and trade made during the 2023 NBA Draft

NBA draft day is finally here, and the fireworks began hours before the San Antonio Spurs were officially on the clock.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly swapped Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards. It was the third major trade of the early offseason period following the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Bradley Beal, and the Boston Celtics sending out Marcus Smart to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

And more big-time splashes could be imminent as the basketball world shifts its focus to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for Thursday night's draft. We know Victor Wembanyama will go No. 1 overall to the Spurs, but what will happen next? Will a team trade up for Scoot Henderson? Where does Brandon Miller land? What about the Thompson twins? Could Damian Lillard or Zion Williamson get moved?

Stay updated with every pick and trade made during the 2023 NBA Draft here:

What trades have been made in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Indiana Pacers reportedly traded the draft rights to Bilal Coulibaly (No. 7 pick) to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the draft rights to Jarace Walker (No. 8 pick) and two 2028 second-round picks.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded Davis Bertans and the draft rights to Cason Wallace (No. 10 pick) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (No. 12 pick).

What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

First round

San Antonio: Victor Wembanyama, C, France Charlotte: Brandon Miller, SF, Alabama Portland: Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite Houston: Amen Thompson, PG, Overtime Elite Detroit: Ausar Thompson, SG, Overtime Elite Orlando: Anthony Black, SG, Arkansas Indiana: Bilal Coulibaly, SF, France (traded to Washington) Washington: Jarace Walker, PF, Houston (traded to Indiana) Utah: Taylor Hendricks, PF, UCF Dallas: Cason Wallace, PG, Kentucky (traded to Oklahoma City) Orlando (from Chicago): Jett Howard, SG, Michigan Oklahoma City: Dereck Lively II, C, Duke (traded to Dallas) Toronto: Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas New Orleans: Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn Atlanta: Kobe Bufkin, PG, Michigan Utah (from Minnesota): Keyonte George, SG, Baylor L.A. Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG, Indiana Miami: Jamie Jaquez Jr., SF, UCLA Golden State: Brandin Podziemski, SG, Santa Clara Houston (from L.A. Clippers): Cam Whitmore, SF, Villanova Brooklyn (from Phoenix): Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama Brooklyn: Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke Portland (from New York): Kris Murray, PF, Iowa Sacramento Boston (via Memphis) Indiana (from Cleveland) Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City) Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn) Denver (from Boston via Indiana) L.A. Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

Second round

Detroit Denver (from Houston via Indiana) San Antonio Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta) Washington (from Portland via Atlanta, L.A. Clippers, Detroit, Cleveland and Boston) Orlando Denver (from Washington via New Orleans and Oklahoma City) Sacramento (from Indiana) Charlotte (from Utah via New York) L.A. Lakers (from Dallas via Oklahoma City and Indiana) Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston) Washington (from Chicago via L.A. Lakers and Washington) Portland (from Atlanta) San Antonio (from Toronto) Memphis (from Minnesota) Atlanta (from New Orleans) Indiana (from L.A. Lakers) L.A. Clippers Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans) Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas) Brooklyn Phoenix Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte) Sacramento Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit) Memphis Washington (from Boston via Charlotte) Milwaukee

*Chicago and Philadelphia were each docked a 2023 second-round pick due to tampering violations