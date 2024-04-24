Timberwolves' Naz Reid named 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, making him the first player in team history to receive the honor.

Reid narrowly beat out Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk for the John Havlicek Trophy, receiving 45 first-place votes to Monk's 43 to win by a 10-point margin. Fellow finalist Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks placed third in Sixth Man voting.

Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Naz Reid is the recipient of the John Havlicek Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/NhIHN5sQV7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2024

The 10-point difference between the first- and second-place finishers is the smallest margin in Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year balloting under the current voting format, which began with the 2002-03 season. https://t.co/ABsbahTqKg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 24, 2024

Reid had a career year for the resurgent Timberwolves. The 24-year-old missed just one regular season game and set career marks in minutes per game (24.2), points per game (13.5) and rebounds per game (5.2).

The fifth-year center was a key member of Minnesota’s stacked big man rotation, which also features Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup.

Reid will look to keep his stellar season going in the playoffs. He chipped in five points and two rebounds in Tuesday night’s Game 2 as the Timberwolves gained a 2-0 series advantage over the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series.

Reid became the third undrafted player in NBA history to win the Sixth Man award, joining John Starks (1997) and Darrell Armstrong (1999).

