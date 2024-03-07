Phoenix Suns awarded 2027 NBA All-Star Game

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: General view outside of Footprint Center before Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NBA All-Star Game is headed to the desert.

The league on Thursday announced that Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., home of the Suns, will host the 2027 All-Star Game.

The @NBA announced today that Phoenix has been selected to host NBA All-Star 2027.



The 76th NBA All-Star Game will take place at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix @Suns, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027.



NBA All-Star 2027 will mark the city’s fourth NBA All-Star, having hosted the… — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 7, 2024

The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 21. The Rising Stars game will occur on Friday, Feb. 19, while the skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk contest will transpire on Saturday, Feb. 20.

All-Star practice, the All-Star celebrity game and a fan fest will also be held throughout the weekend.

“Phoenix is the ultimate basketball destination and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience our amazing city,” Mat Ishbia, majority owner of the Suns, said at a press conference Thursday. “We will provide an NBA All-Star Weekend unlike any other, showcasing the passion of our fans, our city, and everything that we’re building here."

The 2027 game will mark Phoenix's fourth time hosting the event. The other three times were in 1975, 1995 and 2009.

Phoenix will also host WNBA All-Star festivities in 2024 from July 18-20.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will head to San Francisco at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome, will be the site of the 2026 game.