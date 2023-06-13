Where Celtics stand among top contenders in early 2024 NBA Finals odds

The Denver Nuggets are less than a full day removed from winning their first NBA championship, but some have already turned their attention to the possibility of a repeat.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Co. led the Nuggets to a 2023 Finals triumph over the Miami Heat, culminating in a Game 5 victory on their home floor Monday night. It led to a celebration 47 years in the making – yes, even from Jokic – as the team finally lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

There is still a parade to be held and a full summer of horse visits for Jokic. Still, there are basketball fans eagerly awaiting the start of the next NBA season.

Who will be the next team to win it all? Here is what the oddsmakers have to say:

Which team is the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

The Nuggets are slight favorites to repeat next season. They have +500 odds to win the 2024 Finals, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are next on the list at +550, followed by the Phoenix Suns at +700.

The Heat, meanwhile, are tied for the ninth-best title odds for next season despite reaching the Finals this year.

Which team has the worst odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals?

On the other end of the scale, the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets are viewed as the biggest long shots to win the 2024 Finals. All three teams have +50000 odds to win it all next season.

Full 2024 NBA Finals odds

Here are the 2024 championship odds for all 30 teams:

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.