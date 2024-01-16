Clippers' new Intuit Dome to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is coming back to Southern California.

The game featuring the NBA's best will be at the Intuit Dome, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood. The All-Star Game will be the seventh in the Los Angeles area.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and Inglewood Mayor Butts were at the Inglewood venue, which is still under construction, Tuesday for announcement.

The Clippers will move into the Intuit Dome beginning with the 2024-25 season after sharing an arena with the Lakers since 1999. The arena is expected to open in August.

OFFICIAL: The LA Clippers and @IntuitDome will host NBA All-Star 2026 pic.twitter.com/xBAsnRuqwX — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 16, 2024

The All-Star Game was previously in Los Angeles in 1963, 1972, 1983, 2004, 2011 and 2018. LA has played host to the game and the weekend of events that come with it more than any other city.

This year's game will be in Indianapolis before San Francisco hosts in 2025.

Inglewood also will be the site of the 2027 Super Bowl, having previously hosted the game in 2022 at SoFi Stadium, about a mile from the Intuit Dome. The city also is expected to host events for the 2028 Summer Olympics and -- possibly -- the 2026 World Cup.

Is there another city in the U.S. that has this many brand-new arenas so close together? Conan Nolan reports on construction and Jerry West's appearance at the Intuit Dome Feb. 9, 2022.