How to watch Jrue Holiday's introductory Celtics press conference

The Jrue Holiday Era in Boston has officially begun.

The Celtics will formally introduce Holiday in a press conference at The Auerbach Center on Wednesday afternoon, three days after acquiring the veteran guard in a blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The cost to land Holiday was steep -- Boston sent Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and a pair of first-round picks to Portland -- but the payoff could be great.

A two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defense selection, Holiday is a force on both ends who can help offset the loss of Marcus Smart while giving the Celtics an offensive boost at point guard. The 33-year-old averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists for the Bucks last season and comes with championship experience having won an NBA title with Milwaukee in 2021.

"I've tried to get Jrue Holiday on the Celtics since I've been the coach," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said during Celtics Media Day on Monday. "I know I would go into Danny (Ainge)'s office every year and be like, 'Hey, can we get Jrue Holiday somehow?'"

Stevens' vision was finally realized Sunday, and he'll join Holiday at the podium Wednesday -- alongside Celtics lead owner Wyc Grousbeck and co-owner Steve Pagliuca -- to introduce the newest member of the C's.

The press conference begins at 4 p.m. ET, and you can watch live in the video player above or stream on YouTube here.