WATCH: Derrick White celebrates Colorado's big win over TCU

In Deion Sanders' first game as head coach, Colorado stunned the college football world on Saturday with a thrilling upset win over TCU.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, who played one season at Colorado in 2016-17, took in the action at a Denver sports bar. Decked out in Buffaloes attire, he joined fellow Colorado fans in jubilation while watching his alma mater pull off a wild 45-42 victory.

The celebration above occurred after Colorado running back Dylan Edwards scored the game-winner on a 46-yard catch-and-run with 4:25 left. Edwards finished with four TDs and was one of several stars for the Buffaloes. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, completed 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards and four TDs. Wideout Travis Hunter notched 11 receptions for 119 yards and added an interception on defense.

TCU played in last season's College Football Playoff national championship. It entered the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25.

White averaged 18.1 points per game with a 50.7 shooting percentage in his lone season at Colorado. He was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Now entering his third season with the C's, White figures to be an even more important part of the team's success. The 29-year-old is expected to be Boston's starting point guard following Marcus Smart's departure.