Tyrese Haliburton carried off court with leg injury after slipping

Haliburton was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game with a left hamstring strain.

By Jordan Daly

NBC Universal, Inc.

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton left Monday night's game against the Boston Celtics after slipping on the court and falling into a split.

The injury was non-contact and occurred while Haliburton drove to the basket against Celtics guard Derrick White. After going down, Haliburton needed to be carried into the locker room by his teammates with sweat towels draped over his face.

The Pacers later announced Haliburton would be ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left hamstring strain.

Prior to his departure, the 23-year-old guard had scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, also logging six assists and two rebounds.

Haliburton has been a key piece for the Pacers this season, averaging a career-best 24.2 points, 12.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

