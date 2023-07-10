Report: Still ‘work to be done' on Jaylen Brown extension

With NBA's Summer League in full swing, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics still have yet to finalize a five-year, $295 million super-max contract extension.

Brown took in the Summer League action in Las Vegas over the weekend. The 26-year-old made progress in contract discussions with the C' over the last few days, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, though no deal was reached.

So, how close are the two sides to coming to an agreement? The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach shared more intel:

"There was continued dialogue between Brown’s camp and the Celtics over the weekend, league sources said, but the sides are still negotiating, and as of Monday morning no deal was imminent," Himmelsbach wrote on Monday. "League sources said that there is confidence and hope that an agreement will be reached soon, but it’s unclear how far they are from the finish line. One league source said that 'there is work to be done.' "

Himmelsbach adds that, according to one former NBA general manager, the holdup is "most likely over a fifth-year player option and/or a potential no-trade clause."

Despite the delay, all signs point toward the two sides eventually getting the deal done. All along, there reportedly has been optimism within the organization that it's a matter of when -- not if -- Brown signs his extension.

Still, there will be no shortage of speculation about Brown's future in Boston until he puts pen to paper. The Celtics technically have until October to extend their two-time All-Star wing.