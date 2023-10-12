Relive Celtics legend Larry Bird's NBA debut vs. Rockets

On Oct. 12, 1979, the Boston Celtics franchise and the NBA as a whole were changed forever.

C's legend Larry Bird made his much-anticipated debut that Friday afternoon at Boston Garden. The former Indiana State star helped his new team to a 114-106 victory in their regular-season opener vs. the Houston Rockets.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bird tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists during his 28 minutes on the court. It was only a glimpse of the greatness Celtics fans would witness over the next 13 years.

The 1979-80 Celtics went on to start the season 30-9 and finish with a league-best 61-21 record, a 32-win improvement over the previous year. Bird was named an NBA All-Star and later earned Rookie of the Year honors after averaging 21.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Bird and the C's didn't finish the job in the 1979 playoffs, but it wouldn't be long before "The Hick From French Lick" propelled Boston to an NBA title. The Celtics hung their 14th banner in 1981 after defeating the Rockets in the NBA Finals. That was the first of three championship Celtics teams (1984, 1986) Bird starred on during his illustrious career.

From 1979 to 1992, Bird amassed a long list of accolades that helped him earn a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition to being a three-time NBA champion, he was a two-time Finals MVP, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection, three-time MVP, and three-time All-Defensive selection. He also won a gold medal as part of the Team USA "Dream Team" in '92.

Bird's emergence, and his storied rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin "Magic" Johnson, are credited with reviving the NBA. League viewership had declined throughout the 1970s, but the arrival of two electrifying superstars in 1979 changed everything. The 1980s, which consisted of three Finals matchups between the C's and Lakers, are widely considered the golden age of the NBA.

Learn more about Bird and his NBA debut in the video above, presented by VA New England.