Paul Pierce says C's should hire ex-teammate to coaching staff

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens already confirmed Joe Mazzulla will return as head coach next season, but there will be some notable changes to his staff.

With multiple Celtics assistants set to reunite with ex-C's coach Ime Udoka in Houston, Stevens expressed a desire to find a coach with a plethora of NBA experience. Paul Pierce, in a conversation with fellow Celtics legend Kevin Garnett, shared one name he believes Boston should consider for the role.

“These cats went to the Finals,” Pierce said in a recent episode of the Truth and Ticket” podcast. “They were one game away from the Finals. You’ve just got to take a deep breath and say, ‘Where do we get better at?’ It starts at the top. …

"You can’t keep bringing in new voices. I’m going to add to what I got right now. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already good. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already there. So, I’m bringing Mazzulla back but maybe I’m bringing in a veteran coach, like Sam Cassell. Some influence on the bench. Respect. A champion. Been a coach. Understands what it takes.”

Cassell spent the final season of his 15-year NBA career helping Pierce and Garnett win the 2008 NBA championship. From there, the 53-year-old served as an assistant for the Washington Wizards (2009-14), Los Angeles Clippers (2014-20), and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-present). Pierce played on the Clippers for two seasons while Cassell was an assistant coach.

The 76ers recently fired head coach Doc Rivers and replaced him with Nick Nurse, who likely will pick his own staff. That would make Cassell an intriguing option for Boston as he would seem to fit exactly what Stevens is looking for. ​