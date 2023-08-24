Patrick Beverley: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown can't win a title together

Patrick Beverley added some intrigue to the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics rivalry ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

During a recent episode of his podcast, the outspoken Sixers guard gave the Celtics some bulletin board material. His eyebrow-raising comments came after he was asked whether C's stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can win an NBA championship together.

"No,” Beverley said on Barstool Sports’ “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.” “… Too much of the same player. They don’t complement each other enough. … They complement each other but not enough.”

Beverley went on to suggest the Celtics need to "add a defensive point guard, 3-and-D guy, or a stretch five" before acknowledging their acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis.

"With Porzingis, you guys will be a lot better," he said.

The Celtics ironically were suitors for Beverley in free agency earlier this summer, per reports.

Given Beverley's extensive history of trolling, it's entirely possible he wanted to get under Boston's skin as a new member of the 76ers. After all, Beverley's remarks were in response to a Celtics fan's question about Tatum and Brown's chances of winning a title.

Still, it's fair to assume his comments won't sit well with C's players as they gear up for another run at Banner 18. They've fallen just short of that goal the last two seasons, leading many to wonder whether Tatum and Brown will ever be able to get over the hump.

The Celtics showed their faith in the star tandem by inking Brown to the richest contract in NBA history earlier this summer: a five-year, $304 million supermax extension. Tatum will be eligible for a veteran supermax next year.

As for Beverley, the 35-year-old is set to play for his fifth team in the last four seasons.