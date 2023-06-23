Smart has message for Celtics, Boston fans in first public reaction to trade

It's not easy saying goodbye, especially to a place where you spent nine of the most important years of your life.

Marcus Smart's tenure as a Boston Celtics player ended earlier this week when he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that also sent center Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the C's.

Smart was the longest-tenured Celtics player, the heart and soul of the team, a great leader, and someone who truly loved everything about being a Celtic.

The veteran point guard tweeted a goodbye message to the Celtics and their fans on Friday afternoon. These are his first public comments about the trade.

Goodbyes are hard.

But the future is exciting. pic.twitter.com/hULgrVXkmi — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 23, 2023

The Celtics made five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance during Smart's nine years with the Celtics. His 582 games played as a Celtic are the second-most of any player over the last 30 years behind Paul Pierce (1,102).

Smart's time with the Celtics is over, but he will always be a fan favorite in this region.