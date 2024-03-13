Kornet crashes Derrick White interview with wild Ryan Gosling joke

Luke Kornet has become the Boston Celtics' de facto team comedian, and he tried out some bold new material Tuesday night in Utah.

After the Celtics' 123-107 win over the Jazz, our Abby Chin caught up with guard Derrick White, who racked up 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks while tying a season high with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Kornet was lurking in the background as the interview began, and halfway through Abby's first question, he interrupted to drop an incredible one-liner.

"I haven't seen a White kill Jazz like that since Ryan Gosling in La La Land," Kornet joked, as seen in the video player above.

How long were you sitting on that one, Luke?

In case you're like Derrick White and haven't seen La La Land, it co-stars Gosling as a jazz pianist trying to make it in Los Angeles. So ... yeah. You get it.

Fortunately for Boston, Kornet didn't expend of all his energy thinking of that joke; he logged 28 minutes as the Celtics' starting center with both Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford sidelined and contributed 12 points, nine rebounds (four offensive), six assists and a block in the winning effort.

Kornet has played a key role in Boston's last three wins, averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to help the C's go 3-0 to close their West Coast trip. Whether his jokes will maintain that consistency going forward remains to be seen.