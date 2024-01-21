Porzingis becomes first C's player ever to accomplish this feat

Kristaps Porzingis once again shined in Sunday night's 116-107 win over the Houston Rockets, leading the team in points and blocks.

While Porzingis made Sunday night's win his fourth game of the season scoring over 30 points -- grabbing 32 points on 11-of-21 from the field -- it was his 3-point shooting and blocks that made franchise history. The 7-footer became the first Celtics player ever to log five blocks and six 3-pointers in a game.

Sunday's win also marked only the third game in NBA history in which a player tallied 32 or more points, six or more 3-pointers, and five or more blocks -- previously only accomplished by Porzingis back in 2020 and Brook Lopez back in 2017.

Porzingis also passed 1998 third overall pick Raef LaFrentz to become the player with the most games (3) logging 30 or more points, five or more 3-pointers made, and five or more blocks in NBA history.

Fortunately for Porzingis, he was still able to celebrate the win and his milestone with the large crowd of Celtics fans that were in attendance -- something the 7-footer has loved since coming to Boston.

"Honestly, it's incredible," Porzingis said to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin of the fan support on the road, which could be heard chanting for the Celtics throughout the fourth quarter. "We're on the road and we get this support as if we're at home. I cannot think of another fan base in the NBA that is like this -- it's absolutely a blessing to play in front of these fans."

Abby Chin catches up with Kristaps Porzingis after a dominant 2-way performance against the Houston Rockets, leading the Celtics to a bounce-back victory.

The big man additionally tallied six rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Teammates Jaylen Brown and Derrick White also had career moments in Sunday's win over the Rockets, logging a third career triple-double and a career-high in rebounds, respectively.