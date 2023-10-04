Jrue Holiday talks ‘whirlwind' trade to C's, why he's a fit for Boston

Shortly after taking part in his first practice with the Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday took the podium for his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

Holiday initially was shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the blockbuster trade that sent star Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Blazers immediately engaged contending teams in trade discussions involving the five-time All-Defense selection, and the Celtics landed him by sending big man Robert Williams, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, and two first-round picks to Portland.

Being traded twice in one week was a unique experience for the veteran guard, but he's more than satisfied with where he ended up.

"It's definitely been a whirlwind," Holiday said. "My family was established (in Milwaukee) and we had school and things like that, we had friends. But it's also a part of the business.

"I feel like coming here is definitely my best chance of winning. And being able to help the guys here that have made big moves and done great things in this league. So I'm here to really just step up that game and become a champion."

Holiday already became an NBA champion with the Bucks in 2021. The 33-year-old should have a strong chance at his second title with a C's team that's tied with Milwaukee for the best odds (+400) to win the 2024 NBA championship, per Fanatics Sportsbook.

As Holiday gets acclimated to his new city, his Celtics teammates and coaches are making sure their prized addition feels at home.

"Everyone here has been so gracious and graceful," Holiday said. "Everybody's tried to tell me where to live and find out what neighborhood to be in, and how close everything is. That's just off the court, which I super appreciate because I'm all about family. My family is the most important thing to me.

"But basketball-wise, all the guys have embraced me. All the coaches. Right when I got traded, Joe (Mazzulla) was the first person sending me clips on what to do on pick-and-roll defense or how to run the offense and things like that. It's been very, very welcoming and I'm really just glad to be here and a part of this championship-caliber group."

The Celtics traded for Holiday because as a premier defender, he's the perfect fit for the backcourt. He's also an offensive upgrade who's coming off a season in which he averaged 19.3 points and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor.

All signs point toward him being a fan favorite in Boston not only because of his talent, but also his mentality.

"Growing up in L.A. as a Laker fan, I know a lot of my family's probably hurt," Holiday said. "But I know this is a blue-collar town. They love people who work hard, and they put their heart into it. That's just the type of person I am. Every time I step onto the court, I give you my everything."

The Celtics will return to action this Sunday when they open their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers. The regular-season opener is set for Oct. 25 vs. the New York Knicks.

You can watch Holiday's full introductory press conference below: