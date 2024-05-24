Jrue Holiday gave his best performance as a Boston Celtics player in Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and the veteran guard followed it up with another stellar outing in Game 2 on Thursday night.

He made some history, too.

According to StatMuse, Holiday became the first NBA player since 1990 to tally 10 or more assists and shoot 80 percent or better from the field in a conference finals game.

The first player with 10+ AST and 80+ FG% in a Conference Finals game since 1990. https://t.co/ZXpJUaqnuc — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 24, 2024

Holiday scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting (3-of-4 from 3-point range), along with 10 assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes. The Celtics ultimately secured a 126-110 victory to take a 2-0 series lead over the Pacers.

Holiday scored 28 points with seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the Celtics' thrilling overtime victory in Game 1. He also played stellar defense on Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton in the series opener. He now has 43 points in his last two games with a true shooting percentage of 86.8 percent. Only Eddie House (2009) and Ray Allen (2011) have hit those marks in a two-game playoff span for Boston, according to Celtics.com's Taylor Snow.

Over the last two games, Jrue Holiday has scored 43 points with a true shooting percentage of 86.8%.



Only two other Celtics have hit those marks in a two-game postseason stretch:



Ray Allen in 2011 – 50 PTS, 90.1 TS%

Eddie House in 2009 – 46 PTS, 97.3 TS% pic.twitter.com/G6JbtZTmTF — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 24, 2024

Jaylen Brown has been the Celtics' best player in the series so far, and he's likely the leading candidate for series MVP, but the contributions from Holiday also have played a huge role in Boston's success against Indiana to this point.

He's making a huge impact on both ends of the floor as a scorer, playmaker and a lockdown defender.

Game 3 of the series is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Indiana. NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live.