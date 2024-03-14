Jrue Holiday: Al Horford ‘most reliable player I've played with'

Jrue Holiday had some high praise for big man Al Horford following the Boston Celtics' 127-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The 37-year-old scored 24 points -- his highest point total since the 2022 playoffs.

"He's the O.G.," Holiday told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin following the win. "He's probably the most reliable player I've ever played with."

Despite his age, Horford continues to be one of Boston's most trustworthy players. While his stats may not jump off the stat sheet like they did in past seasons, the five-time All-Star is proving his value almost every night. Refraining from playing in the second night of back-to-backs, the 2007 draft pick is averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a block on a career-low 26.7 minutes per game.

"I think being able to be on the court with him is an honor," Holiday added. "Being out there with him, I just know everything is going to go well. Every time he gets on the court you just know he's going to do something great."

Coming off the bench for the first time in his career -- starting in just 25 of Boston's games this season -- Horford has done a tremendous job in leading the second unit. While the Celtics' depth was an area of concern going into the season, mainly due to the lack of proven experience, Horford seems to be the glue that brings them together. When thrown into the starting lineup, he also hardly misses a step.

"[It was] a big game from him," said Holiday. "Started us off going crazy. Super happy for the win."

Along with his impressive showing in the points column, Horford also tallied three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block to play a crucial role in Boston's win. Showcasing his efficiency, Horford scored his 24 points on 8-14 shooting with an impressive 6-10 from deep.

The 52-14 first-place Celtics will have a couple of nights off before once again hitting the road to take on the 11-55 Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.