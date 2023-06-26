Jordan Walsh explains what he'll bring to the Celtics

Jordan Walsh already seems to be embracing Boston Celtics culture.

Walsh, the 38th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, spoke to reporters on Monday and expressed his excitement to be joining the C's.

"It's amazing to be their only pick in the draft," Walsh said. "For them to trust that and trust that with me, that means a lot. And it says a lot because I'm going to an organization that loves winning and I love winning. So it means the world to me. ... I can feel the winning atmosphere all around the city. The love for the Celtics is crazy."

The 19-year-old played one season at Arkansas, averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals over 36 games. While he isn't much of a factor on the offensive end, he has legitimate defensive upside.

Walsh was asked how much pride he takes in his defensive ability.

"Tremendous pride," he answered. "'Cause that's what's going to get me on the floor now and that's what my game is. That's the foundation of my game and that's what everything else stems out of. ... To be able to harp on defense, which is just energy and effort, I feel like that's real important."

So, what exactly is Boston getting in Walsh?

"A guy who harps on defense, who plays super hard. who's tough. who's going to be consistent in that aspect of the game, who's going to do the simple things that help winning that maybe other people overlook," Walsh said. "Like, diving on the floor. I heard that Boston likes people who dive on the floor more than people who dunk the ball. So that guy's going to be me. I'll still do a little dunking, but that guy will be me. I'm just a guy who wants to do whatever it takes to win."

The Celtics traded a player with a similar description, Marcus Smart, to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. While Walsh won't have Smart to lean on for mentorship, he already has linked up with another C's veteran.

"I talked to Al Horford once," he said. "We just texted and I was like, 'Hey, I'm coming to the city, I'm glad to be here, I'm ready to work. Hopefully I can be under your wing and you can show me the ropes.'"

Walsh's NBA journey will begin on Saturday when Celtics Summer League practices begin at the Auerbach Center.