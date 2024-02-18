WATCH: Tatum meets Bird for first time before All-Star Game

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum finally got a chance to meet Larry Bird ahead of Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game.

Tatum caught up with the C's legend before taking the court for his fifth All-Star appearance. You can watch the meeting between Boston's basketball greats below:

JT & Larry Legend 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jqHUpWmZCW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 19, 2024

During his pregame interview with TNT, Tatum admitted he was a bit starstruck while meeting Larry Legend.

"I ain't gonna lie, I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time. I never met Larry Bird in my life," Tatum said. "So, I got to meet him and he gave me like -- I was anxious, so I've got some juices flowing for the game right now."

It's about time Tatum got to introduce himself to arguably the greatest Celtic in franchise history. The 25-year-old is in the midst of his seventh season with the team. Sunday's All-Star Game presented the perfect opportunity for the meeting to take place with the festivities taking place in Indiana, where Bird lives and currently serves as a consultant for the Pacers.

Tatum already has broken some of Bird's franchise records. Just last week, he surpassed Bird to become the Celtic with the most 30-point games through seven seasons. Of course, Bird has the edge in the most important statistic: three NBA titles to Tatum's zero.

Tatum will look to earn his second consecutive NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday night.