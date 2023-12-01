Tatum ejected late in the third quarter of tight game vs. 76ers

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a one-point game with only 2.6 seconds left in the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul of the night after arguing with the referees over an offensive foul call against him. After the referees signaled the ejection, Tatum had to be held back and pushed away by coaches.

Tatum's first technical came early in the first quarter in a separate interaction with referees.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This was Tatum's second ejection in his career, with the first coming last season in a loss to the New York Knicks -- also for arguing with a ref about a call.

Prior to exiting the game, Tatum was leading the Boston Celtics in scoring with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting. In his 27 minutes of play, Tatum also logged 7 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and a block.