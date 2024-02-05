Report: Jaylen Brown ‘seriously considering' entering dunk contest

The Boston Celtics may have a representative in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Jaylen Brown is "seriously considering" entering the All-Star Weekend event, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The veteran wing will be in Indiana for his third All-Star Game.

Here's Charania's full report:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Sources tell me Boston Celtics All-NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend this month," Charania said. "Later this week, the league will announce the full list of participants for All-Star Saturday night, and Brown has been mulling over the possibility for several weeks and appears to be very much in play."

Just in — East All-NBA/All-Star forward is seriously considering participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend: pic.twitter.com/tm3vyzChp8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2024

Brown would undoubtedly bring excitement to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest that the competition has lacked in recent years. The 27-year-old is among the most athletic wings in the NBA. Just ask some of the players he put on posters this season, including Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela and Minnesota Timberwolves three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert:

Jaylen Brown hustled for a long rebound and then threw down a MONSTER dunk on Clint Capela

Jaylen Brown dunked on Timberwolves 7-footer Rudy Gobert during the first quarter of Monday's game.

Brown would become the first Celtics player to participate in the dunk contest since Gerald Green, who won the event in 2007. Ricky Davis (2000), Dee Brown (1999), and Greg Minor (1996) also represented the C's in the competition.

The All-Star festivities begin Friday, Feb. 16 with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest will take place that Saturday, followed by the 2024 All-Star Game on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.