How to watch Celtics vs. Lakers in Christmas Day showdown

The NBA’s biggest rivalry is taking center stage on Christmas Day.

The Boston Celtics will visit the Los Angeles Lakers as one of five NBA matchups on the holiday. The contest marks the fifth Christmas game between the foes and the first since 2008, right after the Celtics beat the Lakers for their last NBA title.

The revamped Celtics have been red-hot to start the 2023-24 season. The team hasn’t missed a beat with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis stepping in alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Al Horford. The Christmas Day showdown will be another early test for Boston, which will close out a four-game West Coast swing against the Lakers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the other side, the Lakers have already taken home some hardware this season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. won the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, beating the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas to take home the NBA Cup. An In-Season Tournament banner will hang overhead when the Lakers host the Celtics on Christmas Day as both teams continue to chase an 18th NBA championship.

Which team will win the latest chapter of the storied rivalry? Here is how you can watch Celtics-Lakers on Christmas Day:

When is the Celtics vs. Lakers game?

The Celtics will battle the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 25.

What time is the Celtics vs. Lakers game?

Tipoff for Celtics-Lakers is set for 5 p.m. ET.

How to watch Celtics vs. Lakers on TV

Celtics-Lakers will air on ABC and ESPN.

How to stream Celtics vs. Lakers live online

Viewers can stream Celtics-Lakers on ESPN.com, ESPN+, ABC.com and the ESPN app.

How to watch Celtics pregame and postgame coverage

Celtics Pregame Live will air on NBC Sports Boston at 4:30 p.m. ET. Celtics Postgame Live will air on the network after the final buzzer.

Stream Celtics Pregame and Postgame Live here.

2023 NBA Christmas Day schedule

Here is the NBA’s full Christmas Day slate: